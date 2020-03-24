Star Wars: Bill Burr Reportedly Returning for The Mandalorian Season 2

The first season of The Mandalorian saw Bill Burr's Mayfield seemingly face his grim demise following a fateful encounter with the titular character, but a new report from Making Star Wars claims that Burr is returning for Season Two of the series, likely for a flashback sequence. The report also claims that The Terminator and Aliens star Michael Biehn is joining the fold as a figure from the Mandalorian's past, with it also being unclear if he exists solely in the bounty hunter's past or if he emerges to face the figure in the present. Season Two of The Mandalorian is slated to hit Disney+ in October.

Fans will likely be surprised to see Burr return to the series, especially given his apprehension around the entire Star Wars franchise. The actor previously revealed that he had made it a habit of mocking fans of the series prior to joining it himself.

"This is the thing, I've never been a sci-fi...I like Blade Runner, there was a movie Sam Rockwell did called 'Moon,' I like that sort of dark, creepy, Stanley Kubrick [2001: A Space Odyssey], I like that, I was never into the Star Wars thing," Burr shared on The Rich Eisen Show. "By the time I saw it, I was just too old, they had like Ewoks and stuff, and I wanted to see Fast Times at Ridgemont High. I missed the boat so I never got on it and I've religiously made fun of every one of them that came out. Just teasing, just because people are excited. I'm a jerk, I see people get excited about something and I just make fun of it."

One of the reasons The Mandalorian earned praise from fans was due to the ways in which it deviated from the rest of the franchise, which was eventually how creator Jon Favreau convinced Burr to join the series.

"I ran into Jon somewhere...and he was like, 'Hey, I'm doing this Star Wars thing, would you wanna do something?'" Burr recalled. "And I was like, 'I kinda always made fun of it,' and he was just going, 'I think that'd be funny. I think your fans would get a kick out of the fact, if you went into that thing,' and then I went in there and they were shooting it like a Spaghetti Western. And I was immediately so psyched to be a part of it."

He added, "Once I saw the Stormtroopers' heads on those sticks, I was like, 'Alright, I'm in.'"

Stay tuned for details on The Mandalorian Season Two.

