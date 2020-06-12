Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge’s Ahmed Best Reveals Favorite Lessons
You should be watching Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge if you have any love at all for 1990s game shows like Legends of the Hidden Temple. But, more importantly, you should be watching Jedi Temple Challenge because of the way it encourages kids to learn from every experience and grow from those challenges. With the coronavirus pandemic still going on outside, the number of choices available to audiences are quite high. At every turn, there’s a new program backed by some platform or another. It can be easy for both you and the kids in your life to settle into the easy routines of what you usually watch.
Well, over on YouTube, you can catch the first two episodes of the Star Wars show. The rounds toward becoming a Jedi Knight are A Test of Strength, A Trick of the Mind, and Courage in the Jedi Temple. Each one focuses on the skills that will help the kids not only with finishing their lightsabers but also in life as well.
There is a lot of focus on teamwork in the series and Ahmed Best made sure to encourage the young padawans at every turn. There is some playfulness in the delivery, but the roots of successful teamwork are all there. Communication, cooperation, and understanding the situation at hand are all key. Of course, there was a time that many believed that Best would have never been in this position as the former voice of Jar Jar Binks. He told StarWars.com’s Kristin Baver about it this week.
“I never thought that I would be asked back, to be honest,” Best shared. “I was very pleasantly surprised. What really made me say yes was the fact that this was breaking new ground in the Star Wars universe. I think what’s the most important about the representation of someone like Kelleran Beq as far as being a person of color and the leader of this Temple — kind of like the Dean of Jedi — is it breaks down what’s possible. It breaks down what you can do, and creates just a brand new world of possibilities out there.”
“It’s always been kids who have been my favorite Star Wars fans,” Best added, “and to be able to give back to kids is something special… The thing I think that makes Jedi Temple Challenge kind of special is the fact that there really are no losers. This whole idea of being in the temple is this idea of work and continuing to work to improve and get better.”
“So when a team didn’t finish a challenge, it wasn’t because they weren’t good enough,” Best explained. “They just needed to go back and train and get better and work harder…. When it came to the kids who couldn’t solve a puzzle or were the last to put their lightsaber together, I loved the moment of being able to tell them, ‘Look, this is just the beginning of your journey.’”
You can catch episodes one and two of Jedi Temple Challenge on Star Wars Kids’ YouTube.
Have you checked out the show yet? Are you enjoying it? Let us know in the comments!
Real impact
I am the partner in question and I experienced pure joy. I’m sad that I cannot time travel and be 10 years old at the time this show was casting— Rachel Matusewicz (@lehcarraquel) June 12, 2020
Nostalgia is real
Really loved it. The exact kind of show I would of adored as a kid!— Jake Bartok (@JR_Bartok) June 10, 2020
Adult version would be a trip
They need an adult version lol. A lot fun to watch the kids compete. Your droid assistant is funny as well!— Adam Kasper (@AdamKasper3) June 10, 2020
People are very pleased
I loved them! so much fun and I love Master Beq and AD-3!— Abigail | smooth lasat community (@fulcrum_reader) June 10, 2020
Anyone have a time machine?
Makes me wish I was, like, ten years younger so I could have gone on it! Haha— Jared (@JarByrd25) June 10, 2020
Good times all around
Yesssss Master Beq, that was absolutely wonderful, a joy to watch. It might be a show for kids but you sure kept this 55 years old man here greatly entertained 😜. Watched it with my 10 year old niece and she was jumping with excitement. Great vibes 💞— SamDee (@Sam_Dawood_O) June 10, 2020
This would be amazing
Loved them. I’m a #physed teacher with a Star Wars theme. Your physical challenges are perfect for my class setting. When we get back into school that is.— Phys.Ed.Review (@physedreview) June 11, 2020
This would be fun
I think we definitely need a Master Beq/AD-3 series of some sort! A film, a miniseries, anything—I wanna see what kind of adventures they had leading up to their time in the temple! I’m very happy for all the kids who got to be involved as well—what a great experience for them!— Kaitlin Maxwell (@kaitlin_maxwell) June 11, 2020
Truly the best
Dude, you rocked it. It’s exactly the type of show I would’ve ADORED as a kid, and as an adult I appreciate all that went into it.
This show is a blessing for kids who enjoy Star Wars, and most likely be the introduction to it for many others. You truly are the Best.— CJ (@VENOMCARNAGE777) June 11, 2020
An amazing feeling
I asked my 8-year-old son if he liked it and he turned around with a big grin on his face and said, "like it? I LOVE IT!!!" Proud Star Wars dad right here. 😁— Jeff P. Skywalker (@RIPBertConvy) June 11, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.