Star Wars: Ahmed Best Reveals Details on His New Character's Purple Lightsaber

More than 20 years after Ahmed Best debuted in the Star Wars saga as Jar Jar Binks in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, with the actor finally earning a lightsaber for his involvement in the new series Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge. For some performers in the series who play characters with lightsabers, the motivations behind their selection run a gamut of reasons, whether it be out of practicality or out of style, with Best taking to Instagram and detailing the many different pieces of information that inspired not only the saber's hilt, but also inspired his decision for the color of its blade.

"Balance is one of the challenges in [Jedi Temple Challenge] and something I truly believe in," Best shared on Instagram. "The inspiration behind the #lightsaber has to do with the balance of peace and justice. I chose #purple because of the balance between the red and blue #kybercrystal. The leather on the hilt is large enough for one hand. I took inspiration from a Filipino Martial Art that I study called #Escrima and #musashimiyamoto for a one-handed style of fighting. #keleranbeq is nicknamed #thebladedhand for his effectiveness with the one-handed lightsaber style and the empty hand which wields #theforce simultaneously like another #lightsaber."

The series is described, "Ahmed Best, known to many fans as Jar Jar Binks from the Star Wars prequels, hosts the show as a new Jedi, Master Kelleran Beq. Best guides players through three rounds of trials as they vie to become Jedi Knights and wield the iconic symbol of the guardians of peace and justice, the lightsaber. Accompanying Best is Mary Holland (Veep, Upright Citizens Brigade) who voices the wise-cracking protocol droid companion AD-3, and Sam Witwer, who gives a unique voice to the dark side of the Force. Witwer recently reprised his role as the voice of Darth Maul in the critically acclaimed final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars."

The new series sees the actor taking on a different role in the saga, having previously been most known for providing the motion-capture performance of Binks in the Star Wars prequels. Jedi Temple Challenge might finally be giving Best his own lightsaber, but Jar Jar previously got to wield one in last year's Star Wars: Age of Republic Special #1, a moment which delighted fans of the Gungan.

Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge debuts on StarWarsKids.com.

