Star Wars: Ahsoka Release Date Revealed In New Teaser Trailer

Star Wars: Ahsoka's official release date has been revealed in a new teaser trailer: Ahsoka will premiere on Disney+ on August 23rd.

The new teaser, "Begin", is mostly a recut of the official trailers for Ahsoka, but the official release date reveal at the end is the real highlight, of course. Disney also released an updated synopsis and cast list for Ahsoka, which you can read below:

Set after the fall of the Empire, "Star Wars: Ahsoka" follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. In addition to Rosario Dawson in the title role, "Ahsoka" stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn and Eman Esfandi appearing as Ezra Bridger.

What is Ahsoka About?

(Photo: Lucasfilm /Disney)

Ahsoka has been looking more and more like a pivotal piece of the Star Wars Universe saga. The series will continue the storyline of the Star Wars Rebels animated series, and its open ending. Star Wars Animated universe guru Dave Filoni is the showrunner for Ahsoka, and events of this series will lead into Filoni's upcoming event film, which will bring the characters of The Mandalorian, Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka together in a final climatic chapter for this New Republic era of Star Wars TV. The threat that these Star Wars heroes will be facing is the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn, a long-lost Imperial leader who is hailed as the 'Heir to the Empire' after Emperor Palpatine's apparent death.

How Ahoska Connects To Star Wars Rebels Explained

(Photo: Lucasfilm / Disney+)

The final arc of Star Wars Rebels saw one of the earliest cells of the Rebel Alliance, The Spectres, get targeted by the Empire and Grand Admiral Thrawn. Thrawn proved to be too cunning and resourceful to be defeated, so young padawan protege Ezra Bridger chose to give the galaxy a much-needed stalemate. Using his considerable Force powers, Ezra communed with some Hyperspace Whales in order to trap Thrawn on the bridge of his galactic cruiser and drag him, and the ship far into the unknown regions of space.

Ahsoka will focus on how Ahsoka Tano reconnects with the surviving members of The Spectres when word of Thrawn's return starts to spread – and the mystery of what happened to Ezra (and all his Force power) must finally be solved.

Star Wars: Ahsoka will premiere on Disney+ on August 23rd.