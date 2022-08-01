Andor: New Poster For Disney+ Star Wars Series Released

The galaxy far, far away continues its expansion in serialized streaming television with this fall's Andor, a show spotlighting Diego Luna's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story standout. Like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett before it, Andor has been a long time coming. The series was initially announced in February 2018, but wouldn't kick off production until November 2020. Multiple pandemic-related delays caused the show to have start-stop filming momentum. Andor would officially wrap in September 2021, and go on to debut its first footage at May's Star Wars Celebration. While that was just a one-off teaser trailer, Andor is officially in the fast lane of its marketing campaign.

Alongside a new official trailer, Lucasfilm has released the official poster for Andor.

(Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd.)

The poster features Luna's titular character front and center, as he is surrounded by his supporting ensemble. Familiar faces include Genevieve O'Reilly's Mon Mothma, a co-founder of the Rebel Alliance that shows up in Revenge of the Sith and Return of the Jedi, as well as Forest Whitaker's Saw Gerrera, a veteran of the Clone Wars who has appeared in both Rogue One and various animated titles. The poster's tagline, etched across the bottom, promises that "the rebellion begins."

Leading man Luna previously hinted at his character's journey in this solo spinoff, noting that this iteration of Cassian Andor is far from the person he is in Rogue One.

"We find him in a place where he's not aware of how capable he is of transforming or being part of change or executing such a sacrifice," Luna said. "But he is the man that comes out from fighting since he was six years old. He's a very interesting, dark, wounded person. You're not going to believe that he's capable of what he does in Rogue One."

As Rogue One before it showed, the rebellion is bigger than one man. Luna continued by certifying that this series is focused on "that awakening" of various people within the Rebel Alliance.

"For me, it's important because I believe that storytelling, and more precisely science fiction, is it's a beautiful thing — a beautiful tool to remind ourselves what we are capable of and what should be worrying us and I believe this is the world of Rogue One and the story of Cassian," Luna explained. "[It's] a story about real people finding out they're capable of, of doing something of changing their reality. The story we are going to tell in these 12 episodes, it's about that awakening."

Andor starts streaming on September 21, kicking off with a three-episode premiere on Disney+.