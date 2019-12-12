Heres What Baby Yoda Looks Like in Chris Evans’ Knives Out Sweater

If you have been active at all on social media in the last month then you know that there are two things that are wildly popular across Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and more: Baby Yoda and the sweater worn by Chris Evans‘ character in Knives Out. Both have seen a wide variety of memes and other jokes make the round. But what would happen if those two paragons of pop culture popularity collided? Thanks to the imagination of one artist, we have a pretty good idea.

Australian-based graphic designer BossLogic (real name Kode Abdo) decided to mix it up by dressing Baby Yoda in that popular cream-colored sweater Evans’ Ransom wears in Knives Out. The result is probably going to be the next meme to break the internet. You can check it out for yourself below.

We told you. You can’t resist the cute that is a combination of Baby Yoda and cream-colored cable knit sweater — we’re just hoping that Baby Yoda’s first words aren’t anything close to Evans’ Ransom Drysdale’s newly iconic “eat sh*t” catchphrase from Knives Out. Of course, this isn’t the only pop culture collision we’ve seen when it comes to Baby Yoda. Joker director Todd Phillips shared a mashup of Baby Yoda with Joker, putting Baby Yoda in Arthur Fleck’s suit and giving him that recognizable makeup and green hair.

It’s pretty clear at this point that there is nothing that Baby Yoda can’t do, at least in terms of fan art, but we may find out more about what the actual Baby Yoda character can do as Star Wars: The Mandalorian continues. Showrunner Jon Favreau recently told The Hollywood Reporter that we’ll learn more about the character before the season is over.

“He’s mostly a puppet,” Favreau explained. “When it’s CG, we try to make him obey the same physical laws that he would if he were a puppet. I think a lot of times CG makes itself too obvious where you don’t create parameters creatively that allow the character to keep the same identity and charm.”

“We’ll learn more about him over the course of the season,” he added. “I think what’s great about what George [Lucas] created is that Yoda proper, the character that we grew up watching, was always shrouded in mystery, and that was what made him so archetypal and so mythic. We know who he is based on his behavior and what he stands for, but we don’t know a lot of details about where he comes from or his species. I think that’s why people are so curious about this little one of the same species.”

