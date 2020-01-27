Baby Yoda is Getting a Spectacular Plush Backpack

At this point we’ve seen official The Mandalorian Baby Yoda plush releases from Hasbro, Mattel, and Disney – but the version that’s coming from Bioworld might be the best version of all. That’s because this Baby Yoda plush doubles as a backpack, so you have a practical reason to carry him around everywhere you go.

An image of the final product hasn’t been revealed, but the rendering above shows that it will be faithful to the character – right down to those big, adorable ears. Details about the dimensions haven’t been revealed either, but we want one even if Baby Yoda is too small to carry a laptop. That having been said, pre-orders for the Baby Yoda backpack are live here for only $23.99 with shipping slated for April. That price is in line with the other Baby Yoda plush toys, so this version seems like a steal.

At the time of writing you can pre-order Hasbro’s Baby Yoda talking plush here, Disney’s 11-inch plush here, and Mattel’s 11-inch plush here.

On a related note, Funko recently launched a series of Baby Yoda The Mandalorian shirts that are the cutest released thus far by a considerable margin.

In addition to Baby Yoda, the shirts feature adorable sayings like “Small But Mighty” and “Work Hard. Sleep Harder”. The black Aurebesh shirt translates to say “Too Cute” while the Bounty version says “The Child / Reward Beskar Steel / Wanted Alive”. All four designs are available to pre-order here on Amazon for only $14.99 each in sizes Small to 2X. Shipping is slated for April.

Inside that link you’ll also find the Baby Yoda Pop figures Funko recently unveiled, but both the standard and 10-inch versions are sold out at the time of writing. You can get them elsewhere if you haven’t already, but they should be back in stock soon.

