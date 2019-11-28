When Baby Yoda Meets Tik Tok We All Win

Lots of fans are going to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday by sitting around the television with family and friends and taking in their favorite shows or films. If you’re a Star Wars fan, that most likely includes a viewing of Disney’s new series on Disney+ The Mandalorian, which of course means getting to see the adorable bundle of joy that is Baby Yoda, aka The Child, aka the cutest character on Star Wars television. Now musician Jonathan Mann has decided to create an equally mesmerizing Baby Yoda lullaby that is circulating on Tik Tok, and you can check it out in the video above.

It’s not the most complicated song lyrically, but man it’s supremely catchy, as you can see in the video above. The chorus is essential “Baby Yoda, Baby Baby Yoda”, and once you get it in your head you will not get rid of it (via Nerdist).

You can watch the full video above and you can check out the lyrics below.

“Baby Yoda, baby baby Yoda

Baby Yoda, baby baby Yoda

Baby Yoda, baby baby Yoda

Baby Yoda, baby baby Yoda

The galaxy is going to hell

But we’ve fallen under your spell

Baby, little baby you’re the one

Baby Yoda, baby baby Yoda

Baby Yoda, baby baby Yoda

Baby Yoda, baby baby Yoda

Baby Yoda, baby baby Yoda

There’s a dark side and a light

But I never knew I needed you in my life

Baby, oh baby you’re the one

Baby Yoda, baby baby Yoda

Baby Yoda, baby baby Yoda

Baby Yoda, baby baby Yoda

Baby Yoda, baby baby Yoda”

It’s in your head now right? Yeah, you’re welcome.

Unfortunately, Baby Yoda fans don’t have a ton of merchandise to get their hands on, at least not yet, but they will have plenty in 2020, as we imagine Hasbro will be filling shelves with a variety of adorable figures, plushes, and more. What do you think of the Baby Yoda song? Let us know in the comments!