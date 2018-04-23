Watch ‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Freak out After Meeting Mark Hamill

They say it can be a bad thing to meet your heroes, but this case seems to be a major milestone exception. Recently, Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik had the chance to meet Star Wars icon Mark Hamill, and she took that opportunity in true “Carpe Diem” fashion. Check out the video below for the results of that little endeavour!

We know that Hamill will be guest-starring on Big Bang Theory‘s season finale, as one of the guests at the wedding between Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Bialik’s character, Amy Fowler. Hamill must’ve stopped by The Big Bang Theory set for rehearsal or a meet-and-greet; the show’s set is what we assume Bialik is referring to when she says “our stage.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s somewhat charming to watch this video and see the genuine fangirl reaction from Bialik. Actors in the industry can often be (or at least pretend to be) so nonplussed about getting to meet or perform with an iconic figure; it’s so much better for fans when they get to see star they admire gushing over the stars they admire most. It reminds us that everyone is human at the end of the day (even celebrities), and that fame is a ladder, where there is always a higher rung to reach for. You can be on a string of successful TV shows (like Blossom and Big Bang Theory), but that doesn’t carry quite the same clout as being a Star Wars icon.

There’s been no confirmation yet on whether or not Hamill will be playing himself in the Big Bang Theory finale, or if he’ll be playing a different character. In addition ot Hamill, the finale episode will also feature Kathy Bates and several other big guest stars. For more information on all that, check out this full report on the Big Bang Theory finale.

Meanwhile, the Star Wars franchise just saw its latest installment, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, hit home video and streaming. The franchise will continue with Solo: A Star Wars Story, which hits theaters on May 25th.