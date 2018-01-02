Christian Bale Was Almost in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

How great would it have been to see Han Solo face-to-face with the Dark Knight himself? According to Christian Bale, it almost happened.

Bale, who portrayed Bruce Wayne/Batman in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, recently revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he was in talks for a prominent role in Disney’s upcoming Han Solo origin film, Solo: A Star Wars Story.

“Yes, [it was] very tempting,” Bale said. “I not only love the films going back to my childhood but also have a very long relationship with Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall because they did Empire of the Sun many years back. There was discussion, [and] I hope there will be future discussions.”

According to Collider, Bale was speaking with Star Wars producers about taking on the role of Han Solo’s mentor. The studio wanted a high profile actor and, while Bale fit the bill, the part ultimately went to Woody Harrelson.

Although things didn’t work out this time around, Bale has made it clear that he’d love a chance at a future Star Wars film. In addition to his hope that future discussions will take place, the actor admitted that the Star Wars universe is a very big part of his family.

“Star Wars, I’m a huge fan,” Bale revealed. “Star Wars really interests me. I’ve still got the Millennium Falcon, I’ve still got the AT-AT. My daughter, her first love was Darth Vader. She absolutely adored Darth Maul. [She] stood near him at Disneyland and he growled and he’s got those teeth and he stayed in character, really wonderful performance, and she was teeny and I thought, ‘This is gonna scare the crap out of her, this is such a bad idea.’ And then she stopped and she said, ‘Daddy, I’m in love.’”

Here’s to hoping Lucasfilm and Bale can work something out in the coming years, and we can get the Batman/Star Wars connection we’ve been hoping for.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is set to hit theaters on May 25.