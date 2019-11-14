Daisy Ridley Says Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Is “Dark, Scary, Sad”

As the end of the year approaches, the hype continues to mount for the Star Wars franchise and the end of the Skywalker Saga, concluding over forty years of storytelling across nine films. A lot of expectations are riding high on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and few know that better than sequel trilogy star Daisy Ridley who has played Rey for the latest three movies. But she has an ominous tease for fans who are expecting a satisfying ending, and instead chooses to raise more than a few eyebrows when asked for a few words to describe the film.

Ridley spoke with Entertainment Weekly about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, teasing fans about the unsettling nature of the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Definitely dark,” Ridley said about the movie, adding, “There are bits that are genuinely scary. And sad. And joyful.”

Ridley previously teased how the film will deal with her relationship to Kylo Ren, explaining that their bond will continued to be explored in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

“What’s fun what’s been teased so far has confounded the fans. Because when I’m in the desert, is he in the TIE? What’s going on? Am I running away? Am I running toward? In the fight, we’re fighting each other, it’s I think a very satisfying story. Because also leaving [Star Wars: The Last Jedi], I was like, ‘I guess we’ve sort of mined that relationship.’ No no, we’ve mined it some more.”

Filmmaker J.J. Abrams understands that he has the unenviable task of wrapping up the franchise he helped relaunch with Star Wars: The Force Awakens. And while he is up to the challenge, he’s also scared at the prospect.

“Endings are the thing that scare me the most,” Abrams said to Entertainment Weekly. “This is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering [as many] questions as possible,” he explained. “So if years from now, someone’s watching these movies, all nine of them, they’re watching a story that is as cohesive as possible.”

Fans will finally get to see how the saga ends when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters on December 20th.

Are you excited for the final installment in the Skywalker Saga? Be sure to let us know in the comments section!