Disney Smuggled Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Easter Eggs Into Seven ABC Shows

ABC parent company Disney smuggled Easter eggs and references from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the pair of expansion areas themed to a galaxy far, far away now open at the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, into seven different shows during premiere week on ABC Network. In a video published by Disney Parks, The Goldbergs star Sean Giambrone reveals the Easter eggs or mentions spotted in episodes of The Goldbergs, The Rookie, American Housewife, Black-ish, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Dancing with the Stars and Modern Family. Disney-owned Freeform on Sept. 29 also aired a two-hour special, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Adventure Awaits, taking viewers behind-the-scenes of Disney Parks’ first Star Wars-themed expansions.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge next opens Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, described by Disney as the “most immersive and advanced attraction ever imagined in a Disney Park.” The multi-platform experience, putting guests in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance with appearances from the heroes and villains of Disney’s Star Wars sequel trilogy, opens Dec. 5 at Walt Disney World and Jan. 17 at Disneyland Park.

Set on the remote outpost planet of Batuu, newly imagined by Disney and Lucasfilm creatives, Galaxy’s Edge takes guests to a never-before-seen corner of the Star Wars universe.

“The Force Awakens hadn’t come out yet so we had a lot of questions about where the new trilogy was going to be headed and what our take on the Star Wars galaxy was going to be,” Walt Disney Imagineering concept architect Greg Ashton told StarWars.com of boarding the theme park project in 2014. “So it was very much a blank sheet of paper… We wanted to come up with something that we hadn’t seen before. We wanted something that was a new location that really told a different story.”

Walt Disney Imagineering portfolio creative executive Scott Trowbridge said Disney Imagineers set out to “create a set of stories that allow you to become a character in it, not just a passive spectator.”

“At the core of what we’re trying to accomplish is this theme that I think permeates all of Star Wars, which is that anyone can rise up and become the hero of the galaxy,” he said. “Whether you’re a poor moisture farmer on some remote planet or you’re some scavenger girl living in obscurity… you can rise up to become a hero.”

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is now open at the Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts.