Disney+ Releases Star Wars: The Mandalorian One Week Teaser

Disney’s much-anticipated streaming service is just around the corner, and alongside the big debut, the service will be offering an equally anticipated series debut in The Mandalorian. To get fans hyped for the upcoming Disney+ series debut, Disney has released a new one-week teaser trailer for the project, which has the show’s lead doing what he does best, and that’s taking down any who happen to get in his way in stylish fashion. Disney posted the new trailer with the caption “One Week. Stream #TheMandalorian November 12, only on @DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlus”, and you can check out the full teaser below.

Series creator Jon Favreau recently explained the primary premise behind the show, and what theme and vibe they were going for. “For Star Wars, the question was how do we make it feel like Stars Wars, how can I tell a story set in this particular time…what’s this gritty world?” Favreau told Variety. “The original Star Wars movies were a bit more intimate, character-driven. In many ways, this follows the structure of a television show in that we don’t have an endless budget and it’s served by the scale of the original films which isn’t the big, huge blockbuster movies you see on the big screen all the time. We are using technology that makes best use of that scale and part of what we’re exploring is using game engine, real-time rendering.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

From all appearances, it seems they managed to knock it out of the park, and thankfully we don’t have to wait too much longer to find out.

The Mandalorian’s new episodes will be directed by Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi, and the series stars Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Kyle Pacek, Brendan Wayne, Alexandra Manea, Bernard Bullen, Luis Richard Gomez, Jamal Antar, Tait Fletcher, and more. You can check out the official description of the show below.

“After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

The Mandalorian’s premiere episode hits Disney+ on November 12th, and new episodes will hit the service through December 27th.