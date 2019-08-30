Disney World’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Opening Crowds Now Facing Hurricane Dorian

This is a big weekend for Star Wars fans in Florida as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge finally opened to the public in Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort. Yesterday’s grand opening saw massive crowds and folks appeared to be enjoying the newest attraction. Unfortunately, Disney World and its guests are now facing a new problem: Hurricane Dorian. According to The Washington Post, the storm could grow into a Category 4 hurricane by the time it hits land, which could be as early as Monday.

“It couldn’t come at a worse time,” Dennis Speigel, president of consulting firm International Theme Park Services, explained. “It’s the perfect storm, literally: It’s Galaxy’s Edge, it’s the holiday, and it’s just horrible.”

The article reports that while people like Speigel, who is based out of Cincinnati, changed their Galaxy’s Edge trips to avoid the storm, others arrived in Florida early with the hopes of glimpsing the attraction before the hurricane.

“Their fear is that their flight gets canceled on Sunday,” Greg Antonelle, the chief brand officer at MickeyTravels, added. “They’re not concerned about coming here or being here, they’re actually concerned about not being here on time, so they’re moving their trips up.”

Luckily, the airlines are allowing people to change their tickets to Florida without penalty.

Currently, none of the themes parks in central Florida have announced any official closings. Universal Orlando Resort spokeswoman, Alyson Lundell, said in an email that they’re keeping a close eye on the weather.

“At this time our park operations and hours are continuing as normal,” she wrote. “We have plans and procedures for serious weather that are time-proven, and we will continue to make operating decisions as we learn more.”

Hopefully, the storm will pass and fans will get to enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge without any problems!