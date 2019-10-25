Ewan McGregor Has Been Lying About the Star Wars Obi-Wan Series for 4 Years

Ever since the release of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, fans have been curious over the future of Ewan McGregor and his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi. When The Walt Disney Company purchased Lucasfilm and revealed they would be continuing the saga with spinoff projects, people have been clamoring for another project featuring McGregor’s return as the Jedi turned hermit. Now they’ll finally get their wish as Disney+ is set to begin production on a live-action Star Wars series featuring Obi-Wan Kenobi, with McGregor set to reprise his role.

Now McGregor himself is offering new details about the series, revealing that he’s had to lie to fans for the four years as Lucasfilm figured out how he’d return.

“It’s a f*cking massive relief,” McGregor told Men’s Journal. “Because for four years, I’ve been having to lie to people about it.”

The series will reportedly consist of six hour-long episodes, meaning that McGregor’s next adventure as Obi-Wan will certainly be substantial, but other than that, he’s “not allowed to tell you anything about it.”

He did offer some more obvious details, revealing the circumstances of the show’s plot.

“The storyline sits between Episode III and Episode IV,” McGregor explained, adding that “the Jedi Order was falling apart. It will be interesting to take a character we know in a way and show him—Well, his arc will be quite interesting, I think, dealing with that the fact that all the Jedi were slaughtered with the end of Episode III. It’s quite something to get over.”

McGregor added that he’s excited to finally portray a version of the character that fans of the original Star Wars trilogy are familiar with.

“I want to get closer and closer to how Obi-Wan felt while Alec Guinness was playing him. I feel like I’m grayer and nearer him in age, so it’ll be easier to do that.”

There’s also a chance that actor Joel Edgerton could return to the franchise as well, possibly reprising his role as Luke Skywalker’s uncle Owen Lars for the series.

“There is a very real possibility,” Edgerton said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast before stopping himself from revealing anymore information. “There’s potentially an assassin on a rooftop just outside the window if I say the wrong thing. I’d love to say all sorts of things. I’m just not going to.”

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is expected to begin filming next summer.