Save Up to 86% on Fandom Bedding Sets

Life is too short to buy boring bedding sets at Bed Bath & Beyond. If you want to bring back the days when you slept peacefully on Star Wars sheets without a care in the world, now would be a good time. ThinkGeek is currently in the midst of a Dog Days of Summer sale, and their entire collection of fandom bedding sets have been heavily discounted. In fact, most of the sets are between 60% to 80% off.

You can shop ThinkGeek’s entire lineup of bedding and blankets right here. If you’re a fan of Star Wars, Star Trek, Pokemon, Harry Potter, and / or Doctor Who, you’ll be ecstatic. Most of, but not all, of the bedding sets are offered in king sizes, and as bed-in-a-bag sets that include everything you need – comforter, shams, pillowcases, and sheets. A few other sets sell the pieces individually. The dropdown on each set will list all of your options. Some of our favorite sets from the sale include:

• Pokemon Bed-in-a-Bag: $39.99 (60% off)

• Harry Potter Posh Magic Bedding: $34.99 – $49.99 (61% off)

• Doctor Who Floating TARDIS Bed-in-a-Bag: $29.99 (67% off)

• Star Wars TIE Fighter Bedding: $29.99 – $89.99 (57% off)

• Star Wars Death Star Bedding: $12.99 – $39.99 (78% off)

• Star Trek TNG Uniform Bedding Set: $9.99 – $14.99 (86% off)

• Galaxy Bedding: $24.99 – $29.99 (70% off)

As for the rest of ThinkGeek’s Dog Days of Summer sale, you can shop it all right here. Again, we’ve hand-picked a few of the more interesting deals to help you get started…

• Dungeons & Dragons Hawaiian Shirt: It’s only $17.99! (55% off)

• Jurassic Park Hawaiian Shirt: $17.99 (55% off)

• Star Wars Geeki Tikis: $7.99 to $37.99 (53% off)

• Pokemon Trainer Kits – Flareon / Gengar: $10.99 (63% off)

• Legend of Zelda Hylian Shield Backpack: $12.99 (78% off)

• Pokemon Figure 12-Pack: $13.99 (60% off)

• Legend of Zelda Master Sword: $12.99 (68% off)

• Star Trek Swimsuits: Prices Vary

• Vintage Nixie Tube Clock: $149.99 (50% off)

If you want to maximize the savings, keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $75 or more. Naturally, the ThinkGeek sale won’t last long, so take advantage of it while you can.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.