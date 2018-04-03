Finn vs Phasma Added to the ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Funko Pop Collection

Finn vs Phasma is the latest battle to be added to Funko‘s Star Wars: The Last Jedi Movie Moments collection! The figure is available to pre-order here for $27.99 with shipment expected in May.

The Finn vs Phasma Pop follows Kylo vs a Praetorian Guard and Rey vs a Praetorian Guard Movie Moments figures. Hopefully, it won’t be long before we get a Movie Moments figure or two with Luke. You know it’s going to happen sooner or later.

In other recent Funko news, a Pop figure has just been released based on the Rick and Morty / Alien: Covenant promotional crossover video. As you can see, Rick is being savagely attacked by a Facehugger – but don’t worry! Rick’s blood is rich with toxins, which makes him deadly to consume for just about every alien life form in the multiverse.

If you ask us, the Facehugger Rick is right up there with these Pickle Ricks as the best Pop figure Funko has ever produced for the Rick and Morty lineup. However, it is an exclusive, so quantities are limited. You can grab it at ThinkGeek and GameStop while supplies last.

Finally, we have learned that the Dragon Ball Z Goten and Trunks Fusion Dance 2-Pack exclusive will be able to order online starting on April 6th at 12am EST via this link at BoxLunch.com and the Funimation shop. You will also be able to buy the Fusion Dance pack in person at Funimation’s booth (#408) at C2E2 or at BoxLunch retail stores on the same date. The price will be set at $29.99, and we expect the stock to sell out within hours – so start planning now.

