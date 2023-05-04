Funko Pop Hyperspace Heroes Series Continues For Star Wars Day

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Funko recently embarked on yet another exclusive Star Wars Pop figure series in collaboration with Amazon, and they're calling it "Hyperspace Heroes". When all is said and done, there will be six Star Wars Pop Rides figures in the collection, all of which will feature a vehicle. The set started with Mando's speedy N-1 Starfighter, which includes Grogu as his co-pilot. For Star Wars Day 2023, the collection expanded with three new additions – Obi-Wan Kenobi in a Delta 7 Jedi Starfighter, Hera Syndulla in a X-Wing Starfighter, and Ahsoka Tano in a Delta 7 Jedi Starfighter.

The Star Wars Hyperspace Heroes -The Mandalorian in N-1 Starfighter Funko Pop is available to pre-order here on Amazon for $34.99 with a release date set for July 10th. Pre-orders for the Obi-Wan, Ahoska Tano, and Hera Syndulla additions are available to pre-order here on Amazon with prices that range from $24.99 to $35. You can check out the rest of Funko's Star Wars Day reveals right here.

Is The Mandalorian Getting a Season 4?

Currently, it's unclear when Lucasfilm and Disney+ plan to end The Mandalorian, but it sounds like the show might live beyond the already-confirmed fourth season. The Inside Total Film podcast (via Games Radar) recently had a chat with showrunner Jon Favreau and he was asked if he has an ending in mind for the series and he confirmed he doesn't have a finale planned. However, it was announced during Star Wars Celebration that Dave Filoni is set to helm a movie that will follow "the escalating war between the imperials and the fledging New Republic" that culminates the Disney+ shows. It is described as a cinematic event set during The Mandalorian timeline.

"No, I don't," Favreau recently revealed when asked if he has an ending for The Mandalorian in mind. "I think the beauty of this is that it's a middle chapter of a much larger story. And though we'll have resolution over time with these characters, I think that how these characters fit into the larger scope and scale, but it's not like there's a finale that we're building to that I have in mind. Quite the contrary, I love for these stories to go on and on. And so these characters potentially could be with us for a while, and I really love telling stories in their voice, and I love the way the adventures unfold and I'm looking forward to doing much more."

All episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+.