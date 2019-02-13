Funko Launches a ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’ Endor Movie Moment Pop

Funko has unveiled a new Star Wars Movie Moment Pop figure called “Encounter on Endor”. It’s based on the scene from Return of the Jedi when C-3PO discovers that the Ewoks plan to turn is friends into the main course at a banquet held in his honor. As you might imagine, he’s rather embarrassed about it.

The Encounter on Endor Star Wars Movie Moment Pop figure should be available to order right here at some point today, February 13th. The official description for the figure reads:

“Mistaken for a golden deity by the feisty Ewok tribe, a bewildered C-3P0 must choose between sacrificing his proper protocol over convincing shaman Logray to free his rebel friends from becoming the sacrifice at the village banquet! Have a little faith and relive this iconic scene from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with the “Encounter on Endor” Pop! Movie Moment.”

The Encounter on Endor figure follows a wave of new Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Pop figures that Funko unveiled back in January.

The collection includes Wicket, Ewok village Leia, Electrocuted Darth Vader, Endor Han, Emperor Palpatine, and General Lando Calrissian. Those figures are available to pre-order right here. Outside of that, you can keep an eye out for a 10-inch Wicket Pop and a flocked Baby Nippet Pop at Target sometime in the coming months.

On a related note, the Star Wars The Black Series Hoth Princess Leia Organa and Han Solo 6-Inch figure set was an exclusive in Europe last year, and was briefly available in the U.S. back in November. Now it’s back, and you can get it right here while supplies last.

We would say that the main draw with this set is its ability rile fans up over a coat. Han wore his bespin outfit in his scenes with Leia on Hoth! Shouldn’t the coat be blue? What’s up with the collar? Truth is, the figures look great overall (and Han’s coat was brown officially). It’s just an odd release. If you like odd and/or your a collector, grab it while you can.

