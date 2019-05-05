GEGGHEAD is Celebrating May 4th with the Cast of Star Wars Rebels

Star Wars fans across the galaxy are celebrating May the 4th today, and that includes the folks at GEGGHEAD. Founded by Freddie Prinze Jr., Jon Lee Brody, and Clare Grant, the group focuses on “Board/Deck Games, Video Games, Table Top Games, Combat Sports, MMA, Sketch Comedy, and more!” One of their online shows includes GEGG WARS, a Star Wars Table Top RPG Series that features some of the cast of Star Wars Rebels. In honor of Star Wars Day, the folks at GEGGHEAD want to remind fans that their first season of the series is available to watch on YouTube.

Brody, a producer, actor, and director who has had cameos in films such as Furious 7 and Star Trek Into Darkness, spoke to Comicbook.com about GEGG WARS, and shared some insights into its backstory.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So this was one of our first big things we did with GEGGHEAD,” Brody explained. “We find that table top gaming is a bit of a lost art. I grew up loving and playing RPGs. So did Freddie. We had a major advantage by having Sam Witwer as our Game Master. Freddie was able to wrangle up his Star Wars Rebels castmates to act as the participants, and I acted as the host/master of ceremonies.”

In addition to Prinze Jr. and Witwer, fans of Star Wars Rebels can expect to see Taylor Gray, Vanessa Marshall, Steve Blum and Mary Elizabeth McGlynn in GEGG WARS.

Brody added, “The RPG works like any other. Game Master assigns characters and dictates the trajectory of the story arc. We filmed Season One as a bit of a launchpad for GEGGHEAD, and we naturally named it GEGG WARS. The audience responded well and we hope to make more!”

You can watch all of the episodes here.

In addition to GEGG WARS, GEGGHEAD has tons of other fun content, including an array of hilarious videos of Prinze Jr. as DC’s Red Hood and Brody as Nightwing. They have a Superhero Stakeouts sketch series that includes the characters arguing about the Batmobile, debating the merits of calling 911, and beatboxing to the Backstreet Boys.



Check out more GEGGHEAD content on their YouTube or Facebook pages.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!