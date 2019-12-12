Hasbro’s New Baby Yoda Toys Are 25% Off With This Deal

Just moments ago, Hasbro unleashed a wave of Baby Yoda figures and plush based on the ridiculously popular character from the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian. They weren’t the first – Funko and Mattel released Pop figures and a plush earlier this month – but Hasbro’s offerings do a better job of realizing Baby Yoda’s adorable product potential.

The lineup includes a 1.5-inch tall The Black Series figure (that still has 7 points of articulation), a 6.5-inch figure, a 7.5-inch plush toy with electronic sounds from the show, and a range of mini figures in extra adorable poses. The lineup is widely available to pre-order, but there is a way to save 25% on any single toy in the collection. Here’s how…

At the time of writing, Best Buy is running a 25% off promotion on toys and collectibles for My Best Buy members. All you need to do is login to your account (you can join here for free), and visit this product link to see the discounts (you must check the box on the product page to apply the offer to the toy of your choice before checkout). Keep in mind that Best Buy could pull the deal on Hasbro’s Baby Yoda merch at any time. Either way, the sale is slated to end on December 15th. You can find more details on all of the new Baby Yoda Hasbro releases right here.

New episodes of The Mandalorian will debut on Fridays exclusively on Disney+. If you haven’t checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

