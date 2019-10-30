Hayden Christensen Pays Visit to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is hitting theaters in less than two months, and fans are eager to see how the Skywalker Saga will come to a close. One question on many people’s minds is whether to not Hayden Christensen will be making an appearance in the movie. The actor played Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, and many fans are hoping he’ll appear as a Force Ghost. Rumors about his potential appearance were further fueled last month when Disney forced a con to cancel the actor’s panel alongside Ian McDiarmid, who is confirmed to be returning to the franchise to play Emperor Palpatine. Well, Christensen recently made another important Star Wars-related appearance. The actor was spotted at Disney’s new attraction, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

These pics makes me SO HAPPY. pic.twitter.com/FfyqYMpuap — Lacey Gilleran (@laceygilleran) October 30, 2019

“These pics makes me SO HAPPY,” @laceygilleran tweeted.

Many people commented on the post:

“He took his daughter!! I am here for this wholesome content,” @lucilx10 wrote.

“First pic- an alternate universe wherein the Jedi Council accepted Anakin’s marriage and Anakin got to teach Leia lightsaber safety as she trained,” @NicholasKrowe replied.

“This so cool. I hope we see Anakin in The Rise of Skywalker,” @LaRoccaJL added.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

During the Episode IX panel at Star Wars Celebration this year, Abrams teased what fans can expect from the upcoming movie:

“The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film,” he shared. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.