Hot Toys’ Leia Organa Figure from ’Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Is Worthy

With the untimely passing of Carrie Fisher, the pressure was on Hot Toys to deliver a Leia Organa Star Wars: The Last Jedi 1/6th scale figure that would be a fitting tribute to an icon. It seems as though they have delivered.

The Leia figure is the latest figure in Hot Toys' The Last Jedi collection which includes the Jedi Rey training figure, Kylo Ren, Praetorian guard figure, and Luke Skywalker. The whole series has been excellent, but the Leia figure might be the best of the bunch. If you want to add the Leia figure to your collection, it should be available for pre-order right here as early as today, December 20th. Additional images, and a full list of features are available below.

• Authentic and detailed likeness of Carrie Fisher as Leia Organa in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

• Newly developed head sculpt with movie-accurate facial expression, make up and detailed skin texture on neck

• Highly detailed hair sculpture of Leia Organa

• Body with over 28 points of articulations

• Approximately 28 cm tall

• Four (4) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

• Two (2) relaxed hands

• One (1) gun holding right hand

• One (1) gesturing right hand

• Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

• One (1) grayish-blue colored long-sleeve dress

• One (1) black colored gown

• One (1) pair of grayish blue colored heeled boots

Weapon:

• One (1) blaster pistol

• Accessories:

• One (1) gold colored bangle (attachable to right wrist)

• One (1) bracelet (attachable to left wrist)

• Specially designed figure stand, Leia Organa's nameplate and Star Wars logo

