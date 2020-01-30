Star Wars: John Boyega Shares Adorable Behind-the-Scenes Throwback Video Featuring Dancing Droids

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters over a month ago, but one of the film’s stars is still treating fans to some delightful behind-the-scenes content. Last week, John Boyega (Finn), shared a fun video of himself in costume with Joonas Suotamo, who played Chewbacca in the new movie. In the post, Boyega vowed to start sharing throwbacks every Thursday of “random nonsense.” While last week’s video was a real treat, the actor has already outdone himself with today’s video. The clip shows Anthony Daniels, who has been playing C-3PO in the franchise since the original movie, dancing up a storm with his fellow droids: BB-8 and newcomer, D-O.

“Throwback to a sweet moment ❤️,” Boyega wrote.

You can check out the video in the post below:

Many people commented on the video:

“So cute, I wish I could have those droids to dance with me,” @lissvital wrote.

“I love it! Thank you for this,” @strawberrimaple added.

“Your videos make my day,” @annailomaki replied.

“This is the kind of wholesome content I live for,” @jessicamserna wrote.

“Anthony Daniels chilling with his people,” @ctowndctoca commented.

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the worst critics’ score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 52%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com’s own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie “a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds” and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Despite the mixed reviews, The Rise of Skywalker still managed to walk away with three Academy Award nominations this year. The movie is up for Best Original Score (John Williams), Best Sound Editing (Matthew Wood and David Acord), and Best Visual Effects (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy).

In addition to Star Wars, it was recently revealed that Boyega will soon be starring in Netflix’s Rebel Ridge, a new thriller from Green Room director Jeremy Saulnier.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.