Kelly Marie Tran Teases Future Rose/Finn Relationship for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Kelly Marie Tran’s role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi was a bit divisive among members of the fanbase. Fans who didn’t enjoy her and Finn’s romance might not be too happy to hear her latest comments to Variety. The magazine asked her if movie-goers could be looking forward to Finn and Rose Tico’s relationship in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. While she can’t give everything away, the actress did comment on what fans could expect.

Tran told the publication, “I think there are a lot of really cool things that happen in this movie. As to what they are, I cannot say, but I cannot wait for people to explore these relationships between these characters further.” While she didn’t indicate what happens between the Rose Tico and Finn directly, there is some daylight there to wonder if that relationship is going to grow.

Rose Tico was one of the more exciting additions to the Star Wars universe in The Last Jedi. Her character offered audiences an all-new perspective on the conflict between the Resistance and the First Order. As seems common now, a vocal minority of fans took it upon themselves to harass the actress with racist and sexist attacks. She spoke out about her experience and went offline. Co-star Mark Hamill took to Twitter to praise Tran after that all transpired.

Hamil shared an article about Tran’s heartfelt editorial, where she noted she’d be embracing her real first name “Loan,” with Hamill adding, “I said it before & I’ll say it again: WHAT’S NOT TO LOVE? ? I love you, Loan… we don’t deserve you & you ARE just getting started.” The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson might have been the only person to encounter more online criticism than Tran. Her status as a new addition to the saga made her an easier target than actors who had already appeared in the original trilogy or The Force Awakens, which fans mostly enjoyed. Unsurprisingly, the other character that was subjected to “criticisms” by fans was Laura Dern’s Admiral Holdo, who also debuted in the film.

Earlier this year, Tran suddenly deactivated her social media accounts without giving a public explanation. Many assumed it was due to the endless barrage of insults she suffered at the hands of fans upset with her Star Wars film. The actress had not officially confirmed her own personal reasons for leaving social media behind. Some critics claimed Tran supporters were jumping to conclusions about why she left social media. Her editorial seemed to confirm the harassment was absolutely what motivated that decision.

“I had been brainwashed into believing that my existence was limited to the boundaries of another person’s approval. I had been tricked into thinking that my body was not my own, that I was beautiful only if someone else believed it, regardless of my own opinion,” the actress shared in her NY Times piece.