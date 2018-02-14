The Spoilery ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Millennium Falcon LEGO Set Has Been Officially Unveiled

Following a series of leaks over the last couple of months, LEGO has sent us official details regarding their first set from the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story. It gives you a good idea about what the original Millennium Falcon will look like, and the title of the set pretty much reveals something we expected to see in the film: 75212 – Kessel Run Millennium Falcon (as you will see, the minifigure lineup backs this up). The official description reads:

Outsmart the villainous overseers and escape the Kessel Mines aboard the amazing Millennium Falcon! Pull amazing maneuvers from the cockpit. Jump in the laser turrets and fire back at pursuing craft. Then check the hyperdrive and get ready to jump to safety! After all that excitement, kick back with Han and his friends with a drink from the bar, while you let Chewbacca win at Dejarik. Then it’s off to bed for a well-earned snooze in the bunk aboard the fastest ship in the galaxy!

The minifigures in the set include Han Solo, Chewbacca, Qi’ra, Lando Calrissian, Kessel droid and “two additional characters” that are being kept under wraps at this time. You can check out more pictures from the set in the gallery below – including additional looks at the Millennium Falcon. As was noted with the previous leaks, the original Falcon differs from the one that we are familiar with thanks to a clean paint job with blue accents as well as a solid nose shape.

Look for the 75212 – Kessel Run Millennium Falcon to arrive in April at retail and on shop.Lego.com. The set will contain 1,414 pieces and sell for $169.99. The official synopsis for Solo: A Star Wars Story is available below.

“Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25.

