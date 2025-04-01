10 Coolest Star Wars Helmets, Ranked

Star Wars features an impressive variety of helmets across all of its eras, and some are a lot cooler than others. The George Lucas-founded franchise’s wide array of characters and archetypes has produced some unique headwear designs from stormtroopers to bounty hunters. Iconic characters such as Darth Vader and Kylo Ren also don helmets during some or most of their screen time. Over Star Wars’ 40-plus years of existence, helmets have become objects of intimidation or markers of personal identity within the universe and legendary symbols for Star Wars fans. Audiences have long debated who has the best helmet in the franchise, and that question will finally be answered.

The following 10 helmets, ranked from least to most stylish, are the coolest in Star Wars.

10) Imperial Snowtrooper Helmet

Introduced in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back on the wintery planet of Hoth, the Imperial snowtrooper wears a very unique helmet. Solid white to blend in with the environment, the helmet has eerie ghostlike eye holes and no mouth, making it look extremely creepy. It would be absolutely terrifying to stumble upon someone wearing a snowtrooper helmet, and that’s probably the point of its design. The loose material underneath the helmet’s hard shell is also an interesting touch. There isn’t a helmet in Star Wars that looks anything like the Imperial snowtrooper’s headwear, and that’s why it’s so striking and memorable.

9) Imperial Stormtrooper Helmet

The simple yet iconic design of the Imperial stormtrooper’s helmet can be seen countless times throughout the original Star Wars trilogy, and it never gets old. The Empire’s soldiers take on the appearance of a sinister alien-like creature with the helmet’s features. Black and white is always a winning color combo, and the helmet’s surface looks impeccably clean. Even though stormtroopers hardly ever prove to be genuine threats, their cool look gives them something to boast about. The Imperial stormtrooper helmet remains one of the most legendary symbols of Star Wars, as it’s still one of the franchise’s best creations.

8) First Order Stormtrooper Helmet

The First Order stormtrooper may not have reached the iconic status of its predecessor, but the Star Wars sequel trilogy’s version of the helmet is a clear upgrade. The First Order’s edition has a much cleaner exterior, and the smile-like mouth design provides a unique distinction from the old one. The regular stormtroopers wear the classic black-and-white helmet, but Captain Phasma wears a chrome variation of the First Order stormtrooper helmet, and it’s absolutely gorgeous. All in all, Star Wars’ newest stormtrooper helmet reigns supreme thanks to its modern improvements, fantastic variants, and maintained semblance to the iconic look.

7) Imperial Royal Guard Helmet

Tasked with protecting Emperor Palpatine in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Imperial Royal Guards wear vibrant red robes, and their helmet is the perfect exclamation point to the outfit. The headwear takes on a sleek shape and narrow viewplate makes for a smooth exterior. Unlike the stormtrooper helmet, the Royal Guard helmet doesn’t bear any human likeness, generating an imposing air to its appearance. The head armor isn’t overly complicated, but it’s incredibly effective at making these background characters stand out. Plus, the Royal Guard helmet’s pleasant shine adds an extra quality of opulence.

6) Imperial Scout Trooper Helmet

Another unusual yet super cool helmet, the Imperial scout trooper’s head armor is the best out of all the Empire’s soldiers. Scout troopers appear on the forest moon of Endor in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, often riding their speeder bikes. Their helmet bears the traditional black-and-white color of the stormtrooper helmet, but with a narrower shape and several other distinct features. Scout troopers have a hooded visor and a gaping mouthpiece that gives off a ghoulish look. The helmet’s specialized design indicates scout troopers’ advanced combat abilities, and its ghostlike nature suggests stealth and lethality on a bike or with a blaster.

5) Phase 1 Clone Trooper Helmet

Multiple variations of clone trooper helmet exist in Star Wars, but Phase 1’s style is the coolest. First seen in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, the Phase 1 clones also feature extensively in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The troopers’ helmets are primarily white, but they can contain different colored accents, personalizing them to each unit. The headpiece’s T-shaped viewplate mirrors that of the quintessential Mandalorian helmet — an awesome nod to Jango Fett, the archetype for the clones’ physical appearance. A Phase 1 clone’s armor and helmet exudes nearly unparalleled swagger, and their stylish attire fortifies the aesthetic of Star Wars combat scenes.

4) First Order Sith Trooper Helmet

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker introduced the First Order Sith trooper to the franchise as elite soldiers of the resurrected Darth Sidious and the Sith Eternal. The Sith trooper’s helmet appears similar to the stormtrooper’s head armor, but there are several deviations that make it a lot more striking. First of all, the Sith trooper’s shiny crimson red paired with black accents is a dazzling sight. Furthermore, the helmet’s grooved outer texture adds a level of detail distinguishing it from an ordinary trooper’s headwear. The glamor of the Sith trooper’s entire ensemble matches the soldiers’ prowess in combat, and the upgraded stormtrooper-esque helmet perfectly ties it all together.

3) Nite Owl Mandalorian Helmet

A hyper-skilled subdivision of Mandalorian warriors, the Nite Owls don a special identifying helmet. Most recognizable when worn by the unit’s leader Bo-Katan Kryze in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian, the head armor features an exquisite owl-inspired design. The colors of blue, white, and gray harmonize well together, and the traditional Mandalorian T-shaped viewplate takes on a slanted appearance on the Nite Owls’ version. Equipped with a rangefinder on its side, the Nite Owl helmet also enhances the elite hunters’ abilities in action. Mandalorian helmets have always ranked among the coolest pieces of headwear in Star Wars, and the Nite Owl helmet remains the best variation.

2) Darth Vader’s Helmet

There isn’t a more iconic image in Star Wars than Darth Vader’s helmet. Showing up at some point in almost every era of the franchise, Vader wears an intimidating head armor comprised of a two-piece mask and helmet. Vader’s disfigured visage is concealed by this menacing all-black ensemble featuring large, dark eyes and a triangular mouthpiece. The helmet’s top shell protects the back of Vader’s head and neck, and also likens to the headwear of Imperial officers. Beyond the fear-inciting visual of Vader’s helmet, its high-tech design enables the Sith Lord to see, breathe, and speak. Impressive in all aspects, Vader’s imposing helmet combined with the ominous sound of his breathing establishes him as a formidable villain — one that lives among the most famous in movie history.

1) Classic Mandalorian Helmet

A myriad of different Mandalorian helmet styles feature in Star Wars, including the aforementioned Nite Owl design, but the traditional version was first made famous by Boba Fett, followed by Jango Fett, and Din Djarin after him. These bounty hunters’ similar helmets were forged from different materials and appear in different colors, but they all sport the iconic straight T-shaped front and deep cheek bones. The shiny beskar steel of Din’s helmet, the vivid green and red of Boba’s, and metallic hue of Jango’s all represent the stylish personal touches adorned by each character. Especially when paired with a set of body armor, a jetpack, and a blaster or two, the classic Mandalorian helmet generates a commanding aura that simply cannot be topped. Donned by some of the most prolific bounty hunters in the franchise, the Mandalorian headwear’s legendary association with composed, lethal killers easily cements it as the coolest helmet in Star Wars.

Star Wars movies and TV shows are available to stream on Disney+.