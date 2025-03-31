Star Wars: Ahsoka Star Just Gave Us a Big Hint About Season 2

It’s time for Star Wars fans to get excited about Ahsoka Season 2 on Disney+. Though a second season was officially announced by creator Dave Filoni back in January 2024, no further information has been revealed about when shooting will begin. However, one of the main actors from the series may have given us a clue, which has also lead to some implications about the trajectory of the new episodes. Eman Esfandi, the actor who portrays Ezra Bridger — who fans were first introduced to as one of the main characters in the animated series Star Wars: Rebels — recently shared a story to his Instagram account of a friend offering up a toast to Esfandi for the start of filming on Ahsoka Season 2. While the news of Season 2 happening soon is certainly exciting for Star Wars fans, Esfandi’s involvement potentially gives some insight into the trajectory of what is in store for our favorite rebels.

Ezra’s Return for Ahsoka Season 2 Has Major Implications

It shouldn’t shouldn’t come as a surprise that Ezra Bridger will play a significant role in Season 2 of Ahsoka, since the main plot of the first season followed Ahsoka and Sabine Wren trying to locate him after he disappeared into wild space a decade earlier during the series finale of Star Wars Rebels. Though Ahsoka and Sabine completed their mission, successfully getting Ezra aboard a ship capable of returning to the main Star Wars galaxy, the two were left behind on the relatively desolate planet of Peridea.

Esfandi’s Instagram story reveal is significant because it confirms that Season 2 will not be isolated to Ahsoka and Sabine’s experiences on Peridea. The finale of the first season only scratched the surface of the reunion between Hera and Ezra, which is arguably one of the most important relationships out of all the characters. Hera essentially was a mother figure for Ezra and has been suffering with heartache for over a decade not knowing where he was or if he was even alive. Hera not only lost the love of her life and father of her child when Kanan Jarrus sacrificed himself to save his family, but lost Ezra only days later. Seeing Ezra standing in front of her again, only for the series to end, left viewers wanting more. What did the reunion between Hera and Ezra look like? What was Ezra’s reaction when he found out that his late master — Kanan Jarrus — fathered a son with Hera?

The latter is perhaps the most important aspect of the confirmation that Ezra will be back in the series. Season 1 established that Hera and Kanan’s son, Jacen, had the same abilities as his Jedi father. However, he has not had any training, though Hera is receptive to her son’s connection to the Force and does not dismiss it. With Ezra back in the main galaxy with Hera and Jacen, the opportunity for Ezra to take Jacen under his wing as his padawan to carry on the master-apprentice line Kanan established with Ezra would be a beautiful full circle moment.

Ezra Is Back, But So Is Grand Admiral Thrawn

Though it is an exciting revelation that Ezra, Hera, Jacen, and Chopper will be back in the main galaxy together, there are bigger matters at hand. The only reason Ezra was able to escape Peridea in Ahsoka was by stowing away on Grand Admiral Thrawn’s ship. With the Empire defeated and its loyalists scattered, Thrawn’s resurgence is a threat that the New Republic — still only in its infancy and struggling with lingering Imperial skirmishes– may not be able to defeat. A happy family reunion will certainly not be long lived with the threat of Thrawn looming over the freedom the rebels had so desperately fought for.

Making things only more complicated is the fact that Ahsoka and Sabine are stuck on Peridea. Ahsoka is and always has been a vital asset in the fight for justice and freedom in the galaxy, even from the time she was a padawan. Sabine is a fearless Mandalorian who has great experience in fighting Thrawn and understanding how he thinks. With two essential assets in the coming fight against Thrawn stranded in wild space, the New Republic will need all the help it can get.

Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 1 is streaming now on Disney+.