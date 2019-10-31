Kevin Feige’s Star Wars Movie Won’t Replace Game of Thrones Creators’ Release Date

The Star Wars franchise saw more upheaval this week with the announcement that Game of Thrones showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff will no longer be producing or writing their planned series of movies in the galaxy far, far away. And just when it seemed like Lucasfilm was planning too many Star Wars movies and over saturating the market, now it appears as if the future of the franchise is in limbo. Disney recently announced that Marvel Studios mastermind Kevin Feige would be collaborating with Lucasfilm and Kathleen Kennedy for a future Star Wars movie, but these new developments will not be speeding up those plans.

According to the report from the Hollywood Reporter, Feige’s Star Wars plans will not be accelerated despite the news of Benioff and Weiss’s withdrawal from the franchise.

The big problem comes from Disney already dating the next three Star Wars movies on their calendar. In May earlier this year, they announced that Star Wars movies would be released in the month of December in 2022, 2024, and 2026.

Those films were widely assumed to be a part of Weiss and Benioff’s planned series, though now that plan is seemingly up in the air.

The report from THR indicated that Feige’s increased duties with Marvel could prevent him from fast tracking a Star Wars movie, as he is now overseeing creative control of every branch of the House of Ideas.

The only other Star Wars project in development is Rian Johnson‘s proposed Star Wars trilogy, and while he is still working on those plans he has also made it clear that Lucasfilm is controlling the destiny of that project.

At an event for BFI at the beginning of October, Johnson said, “Well we’ll see. I’m still talking to Lucasfilm, they’re figuring out what they’re doing and we’ll see what happens. But I’d be thrilled if it happens, and I’m working on my own stuff too.”

When fans doubted that his Star Wars trilogy was still in the works,

“Did I say ‘if’? Oh god,” Johnson said with a laugh. “I have no update at all. But I’m still working with Lucasfilm on it, and they’re figuring out when they do what and everything.”

It remains to be seen what Disney and Lucasfilm will do to fix make up for lost time spent developing the Benioff and Weiss project, which was said to focus on the origin of the Jedi. But they still have over three years before that release date, so perhaps something will come together.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the next film on the docket, set to premiere on December 20th.