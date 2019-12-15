Rian Johnson Wears His Star Wars: The Last Jedi Sweater for Special Knives Out Screening

There’s certainly a lot to love about Rian Johnson‘s Knives Out, as evident by the film’s success at the box office and recent Golden Globes nominations. One element of the film that has commanded social media’s attention as of late is its love for knitwear, particularly the off-white fisherman’s sweater worn by Ransom Drysdale (Chris Evans) throughout the film. The love for Knives Out‘s sweater has gotten pretty extensive in recent weeks, and it looks like Johnson capitalized on the fun in a specific way. Over the weekend, Alamo Drafthouse LA hosted a “Sweaters Only” screening of Knives Out, where everyone attending the event was asked to wear their best pullover or cardigan. Johnson made a surprise appearance at the screening, while donning the “lobster sweater” that he wore during the filming of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

If you think I’d miss the @DrafthouseLA ALL SWEATER #KnivesOut screening you’re out of your fuzzy mind pic.twitter.com/arCYRfObyX — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) December 15, 2019

The lobster sweater has developed a bit of a fandom of its own since before The Last Jedi was released when several behind-the-scenes photos showed Johnson wearing the garment during production. Johnson even addressed the love for that sweater earlier this month, sharing a photo of it as part of the “#KnivesOutChallenge”.

While Knives Out and The Last Jedi rest in very different corners of the film world – with one of their few similarities being a cameo from Frank Oz – the two do have a very unique connection. Johnson’s first foray into writing and directing in the Star Wars universe, and the vitriolic backlash to it on social media, apparently influenced Knives Out in a unique way.

Anyone who’s on Twitter these days, God bless you because it’s rough waters out there, but there’s also wonderful stuff about it. That’s why we’re all still on it I guess,” Johnson told Deadline in November. “That’s one of the things [Knives Out] engages with, the current state of online culture. Whether you made a Star Wars movie or you have a cooking show, whatever you’re doing on there, someone’s going to be screaming at you about it probably. Let’s put it on a screen in a way we can all maybe have a laugh about it.”

Knives Out is written and directed by Johnson, with a cast that also includes Ana de Armas, Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, Katherine Langford, Lakeith Stanfield, and Christopher Plummer. It is currently in theaters now.