Fired ‘Solo’ Director Pokes Fun With ‘LEGO Movie 2’ Trailer

Fans finally got their long-awaited look at the sequel to The LEGO Movie today, but a few have not forgotten about the drama experienced by the first film’s directors and how they got ousted from the latest Star Wars movie.

Neither have they, apparently, as producer Phil Lord joked on social media with an obvious reference to Solo: A Star Wars Story when he posted the trailer for The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part. Check out the tweet below to see his humorous joke:

Hey look we made a space movie https://t.co/oiluKf71jf — philip lord (@philiplord) June 5, 2018

Of course, Lord isn’t exactly making fun of Solo, just making a joke about his former duties of helming the Star Wars spinoff movie alongside partner Chris Miller.

Lord and Miller aren’t returning to direct The LEGO Movie 2, instead it will be helmed by Trolls director Mike Mitchell. The former directors serve as executive producers, while Bojack Horseman co-creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg handled the script.

It seems like a ripe opportunity for Lord and Miller to kick Lucasfilm while they’re down after their ouster from Solo: A Star Wars Story, but the two have not yet commented on the film’s success.

The Han Solo movie has been bombing at the box office in its first two weeks after premiering, despite positive word of mouth and good reviews from critics. It’s had an especially difficult slog overseas, where it was surpassed by Deadpool 2 in its second weekend worldwide.

The film failed to meet projections from analysts, who originally pegged the film to make more than $130 million in its opening weekend.

But for their part, Lord and Miller have been upbeat in the wake of their replacement by Ron Howard, who himself has spoken highly of the duo’s contributions to the film. Howard took sole directing credit on Solo, while Lord and Miller were billed as executive producers for the finished film.

“Unfortunately, our vision and process weren’t aligned with our partners on this project,” said Lord and Miller’s initial statement. “We normally aren’t fans of the phrase ‘creative differences’ but for once this cliché is true. We are really proud of the amazing and world-class work of our cast and crew.”

The two have rarely spoken about their time on the film, preferring to focus on The LEGO Movie 2 and their upcoming animated Marvel movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is in theaters now.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part premieres in theaters on February 8, 2019.