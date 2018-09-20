The LEGO ‘Star Wars’ 2018 Advent Calendar Gets Its First Sale

The Star Wars LEGO advent calendar for 2018 has arrived, and it already has its first discount thanks to Walmart. You can grab it here for $34.99, which is about 15 percent off the list price. At the time of writing Amazon has it listed for the original $39.99, though it’s likely that they will offer a similar deal in the near future.

The LEGO Star Wars 2018 Advent Calendar 75213 includes 307 pieces and the following features:

Open a door every day to reveal 24 different LEGO Star Wars themed gifts.

LEGO Star Wars Advent calendar features 5 minifigures and 3 figures.

Models include a landspeeder, The Arrowhead, Republic Fighter Tank, Naboo Starfighter, Twin-Pod Cloud Car, General Grievous Starfighter, Blaster Cannon, Delta-7 Jedi Starfighter, Imperial Troop Transport, TIE Fighter, AT-ACT, Zeta Class Cargo Shuttle and an Imperial Speeder Bike.

Characters include Rose, Rowan, General Merrick, Battle Droid, Death Trooper, Rathtar, Guavian Security Soldier and an IG-88 droid.

Weapons include a blaster pistol, 3 blaster rifles, 2 blasters and a Lightsaber.

Also includes a festive-themed moisture vaporator and a snowman, plus extra ammo studs.

Collect all the gifts and play out your own desert and ice-planet adventures on the included foldout playmat.

Now, if you’re looking for a big LEGO Star Wars gift for the holidays, look no further than the75222 Betrayal at Cloud City LEGO set, which is the first in the Star Wars Master Builder Series line. It clocks in at 2812 pieces and includes an astounding 18 minifigures and 2 droids. There’s also four sections that will allow you to recreate scenes from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

The set will be available to the general public for $349.99 starting on October 1st, but VIPs can purchase it early. If you’re not a VIP, don’t worry – signing up is easy (and free) so there’s no reason to fight the masses for the set after the wide release.

Betrayal at Cloud City includes a landing platform complete with Boba Fett’s Slave I, a landing platform for the Twin-Pod Cloud Car, promenade for Stormtrooper battles, a dining room with seating for 5 minifigures, a garbage processing room with incinerator, carbon freeze chamber with Han Solo carbonite freezing action, an interrogation chamber, and a prison cell. Naturally, there’s also a balcony for dramatic, plot-twisting Luke vs. Vader lightsaber duels.

The figure lineup includes Han Solo, Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker in Bespin outfits, Chewbacca, C-3PO, Lando Calrissian, Lobot, 2 Cloud City Guards, 2 Cloud Car Pilots, Leia and Han in Hoth outfits, Darth Vader, Boba Fett, 2 Stormtroopers and an Ugnaught, plus R2-D2 and an IG-88 droid.

The official lineup of features reads:

Section 1 features a landing platform with a sliding entrance door and Boba Fett’s Slave I ship with an opening minifigure cockpit, movable wings and space underneath to store the Han in carbonite element.

Section 2 features a dining room with a table, seats for 5 minifigures and a decorative Cloud City micro build; lounge with a transparent sculpture and 2 chairs; garbage processing room with an incinerator, conveyor belt and a deactivated IG-class droid; and a promenade with tree sculpture, mural relief and opening doorways leading to other parts of the model.

Section 3 features a sensor balcony with railing and swing-out function, plus a maintenance cabin with opening round window for epic Lightsaber duels, plus a carbon freeze chamber with lever-activated ‘freeze’ function.

Section 4 features a dark-red corridor leading to the interrogation chamber with a turning interrogation chair, plus a prison cell, hangar with a secret trapdoor and tool & weapon rack, and space for the Twin-Pod Cloud Car with opening minifigure cockpits and 2 stud shooters.

New-for-October-2018 minifigure details include Leia’s red dress, Han’s Corellian blood stripe, Luke’s dark-tan Dagobah outfit, the Ugnaught’s head decoration and the cloud car pilots.

Weapons include Han’s blaster pistol, Chewbacca’s bowcaster, Luke’s Lightsaber, Vader’s Lightsaber, Boba Fett’s blaster rifle, IG-88’s blaster rifle, 5 blaster pistols and 4 blasters.

Accessory elements include a wrench, handcuffs and Lobot’s cybernetic band.

Pull the carbon freeze chamber lever to pretend freeze Han in carbonite!

Cloud City measures over 6″ (16cm) high, 22″ (58cm) wide and 22″ (56cm) deep.

Slave I measures over 4″ (11cm) high, 7″ (19cm) long and 7″ (18cm) wide.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.