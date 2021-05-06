LEGO Star Wars: The Bad Batch Attack Shuttle Set Is Up for Pre-Order

LEGO has debuted their first big set from the new Disney+ animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch! The 75314 Attack Shuttle Set includes 969 pieces and a whopping 5 minifigures and three vehicles. Pre-orders are live here at LEGO.com and here on Amazon now for $99.99 with a release date set for August 1st. A listing was live here at Best Buy but not active at the time of writing.

Naturally, the LEGO Star Wars: The Bad Batch Attack Shuttle Set comes with minifigs of Clone Force 99 members Tech, Echo, Hunter, Wrecker and Crosshair. It also includes weapon accessories, Tech’s buildable backpack, and a Gonk Droid LEGO figure.

The Havoc Marauder Attack Shuttle features adjustable wings, two spring-loaded shooters, and space for two minifigures in the cockpit and weapons storage in the rear cabin. There are also two speeder vehicles - one witih stud shooters and another with a blaster clip.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch premiered on Disney+ this past Star Wars Day, May 4th. A bunch of products were released as part of the event, including action figures, Funko Pop figures and more. Some highlights include:

The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army -- each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance) and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) with Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer (Star Wars Resistance). Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is now streaming on Disney+. You can watch it here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.