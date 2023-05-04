The Mandalorian: Grogu Celebrates Star Wars Day in New Fan Art

Star Wars Day is in full force, and fans around the world are celebrating everything from the galaxy far, far away. Fans all over the world are either watching their favorite films and TV series or creating art for the occasion. One fan has created an awesome piece of fan art that shows off The Mandalorian's Grogu, and he looks ready for action after his action-packed season 3 finale. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @Spdrmnkyxxiii created a cool new work of fan art that celebrates Star Wars Day. In the fan art, we see The Mandalorian's Grogu front and center with a giant four above his head in celebration of the occasion.

You can check out the Star Wars Day fan art below.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is the Most Recent Star Wars Project to be Released



The Mandalorian Season 3 is the most recent Star Wars project to be released in Disney+. The third season of The Mandalorian is described as follows, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

Bo-Katan Kryze Star Katee Sackhoff Reveals How Her Hair Stays Amazing

"So there's like a sliding scale because, like, my head with the wig on does not actually fit in my helmet. So it's actually two different helmets because, uh, my helmet is perfectly formed to fit my skull. No one else can wear my helmet," Sackhoff revealed to us. "So if you add that much hair to it, like all the pins and everything else, it's just that much tighter, and it just doesn't go on. It's two separate helmets. So me trying to take my actual helmet off does not happen. We've done everything we could to make sure her hair looks perfect with the helmet off at all times. I feel like, in Bo's world, there are like teeny tiny, like nano droids or something, inside her helmet that just fix it all the time. Because, like in her head, maybe the ruler of Mandalore has to look amazing at all times."

The Mandalorian Season 3 is streaming exclusively on Disney+ now.

