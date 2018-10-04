The LEGO ‘Star Wars’ Darth Vader’s Castle Set is About to Hit Amazon

The LEGO Group has unveiled the Star Wars 75251 Darth Vader’s Castle set, which clocks in at 1060 pieces and includes minifigures of Darth Vader, Darth Vader (Bacta Tank), two Royal Guards, and an Imperial Transport Pilot for $129.99. If you want to get your hands on it, here’s what you need to know…

The Star Wars 75251 Darth Vader’s Castle set is an Amazon exclusive that should be available to pre-order via this link starting tomorrow October 4th. At the time of writing we don’t know exactly when the set will arrive, but we’ve reached out for more info and will update this post if and when it becomes available ahead of the launch. UPDATE: The set is live!

We do know that the Darth Vader’s Castle set will ship in time for the holidays and it will be covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, which means you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time you order and the release date. Additional images are available in the gallery below along with the official description and specs.

“Set the scene for action on planet Mustafar with LEGO Star Wars 75251 Darth Vader’s Castle! This building set of Vader’s mysterious stronghold features lots of great details, including a brick- built lava flow, an underground hangar with mouse droid and docking station, ancient Sith shrine with holocron, racks for extra ammunition, and secret compartments hiding more Sith relics.”

“The hangar also houses a buildable TIE Advanced Fighter model with stud shooters and space to sit the Darth Vader minifigure. There’s also a bacta tank, Darth Vader’s meditation chamber with holographic communication unit, and a meeting platform at the top with a defensive stud-shooter cannon. As well as classic Darth Vader, the set also includes a bacta tank version of the Dark Lord, plus 2 Royal Guards and an Imperial Transport Pilot.”

Includes 5 minifigures: Darth Vader, Darth Vader (bacta tank), 2 Royal Guards and an Imperial Transport Pilot.

Features Darth Vader’s Castle and a buildable version of Vader’s TIE Advanced Fighter.

Underground hangar with mouse droid and docking station, ancient Sith shrine with holocron, racks for extra ammunition, Sith relics, secret compartments hiding a lightsaber handle and a red kyber crystal element, plus space for Vader’s TIE Advanced Fighter.

Castle also features a side access door, opening bacta tank, a hook for Lord Vader’s cape, meditation chamber with space for a minifigure and holographic communication unit, plus a circular meeting area at the top with a defensive stud-shooter cannon.

TIE Advanced Fighter features 2 stud shooters and an opening minifigure cockpit.

Weapons include Darth Vader’s red lightsaber, the Imperial Transport Pilot’s blaster pistol and the Royal Guards’ Force pikes.

Darth Vader’s Castle Star Wars building set measures over 16″ (41cm) high, 11″ (28cm) wide and 9″ (23cm) deep.

TIE Advanced Fighter measures over 2″ (6cm) high, 4″ (11cm) wide and 3″ (9cm) long.

