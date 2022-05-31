LEGO Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order BD-1 Set Is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

May has been an absolutely huge month for Star Wars merch releases thanks to May the 4th and Star Wars Celebration 2022 events, not to mention the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+. LEGO has certainly been in on the fun with the launch several sets based on the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. LEGO also recently launched long-awaited set based on the adorable BD-1 droid from the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order video game, and everything you need to know about getting your hands on it can be found right here.

The LEGO BD-1 (75335) set includes 1062 pieces along with features like posable joints, a head that can be titled back, forward, and sideways, translucent elements on the back of the head that indicate BD-1's mood, a compartment for stim canister elements, and an information sign for display that includes a mini BD-1 figure.

Pre-orders for The LEGO Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order BD-1 (75335) Set are live here on Amazon now for $99.99 with a release date set for August 1st. It will also be available here at the LEGO Shop at 9pm PST / 12am EST on that date.

Speaking of Star Wars Celebration and Jedi: Fallen Order, Respawn and EA confirmed that a sequel dubbed Jedi: Survivor is in the works, and should arrive in 2023 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Taking to Twitter after Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was formally revealed, Monaghan said that the game is one that he's been working on for multiple years at this point. While he didn't say much about what the story of Jedi: Survivor will touch on, he did speak to what it's like thematically, especially when compared to Fallen Order.

"I love when stories grow with their characters and audience. I'm excited to present what Lucasfilm, Respawn, EA, and I have been working on the last few years," Monaghan said on social media. "I'm proud to say Jedi: Survivor is a complex, mature, and exciting progression for an audacious, ambitious game."

You can stay tuned for more information on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor right here.