LEGO’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian Battle Pack Is On Sale for $10

The LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Battle Pack 75267 is inspired by the wildly popular Disney+ The Mandalorian series, and it has been a hot seller since it debuted last year. At the time of writing, it’s available to order here on Amazon for only $10.49, which is 30% off the list price and an all-time low. The Star Wars: The Mandalorian Trouble on Tatooine 75299 set is also on sale here on Amazon for $23.99.

The Mandalorian Battle Pack includes 102-pieces, four Mandalorian warrior minifigures with stud-shooting blasters, a defense fort, and a speeder bike with two stud-shooters. The Mandalorian figures are loosely based on the show, but match the vibe with colorful, battle-worn armor. From the official description:

“Limitless adventures await youngsters as they build their own army with this Mandalorian Battle Pack (75267)! This compact construction playset includes 4 LEGO® Star Wars™ Mandalorian warrior minifigures with stud-shooting blasters, a buildable defense fort and a Mandalorian speeder bike with 2 stud shooters to spark children’s imaginations. Another dimension! The printed building instructions that come with all LEGO sets are easy to follow, but interactive Instructions PLUS, available within the free LEGO Life app, add another dimension. Even younger kids can simply zoom in on, rotate and view the construction model as they build the real-life version. Awesome! Star Wars action in LEGO style!”

Speaking of Star Wars LEGO sets, don’t forget that the massive LEGO Star Wars UCS AT-AT is on the way (6785 pieces), and it’s going to be a must have for collectors. It will be available to order here at the LEGO Shop for $799.99 starting at 9pm PST / 12am EST November 25th-26th.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is streaming on Disney+ now. The Book of Boba Fett will premiere on Disney+ December 29th.