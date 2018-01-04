Watch a Lego Super Star Destroyer Get Launched Into A Wall

A LEGO Star Destroyer has just been paid back for all of the times humans have had to step on their kids’ spare bricks.

Facebook channel Rockets Are Cool uploaded a video showcasing exactly what happens when the LEGO Star Destroyer set has a few rockets launch it into a brick wall. The results are every bit as epic as one might expect, except for the Darth Vader minifigure burdened with riding the ship to its demise.

Facebook users piled on the hilarious and perfect reactions, of course.

With the caption accompanying the video using Star Trek‘s “Warp Speed” term for a Star Wars ship, the top voted comment sees Spock a tiny bit perplexed. “Somewhere a fanoy’s head exploded because of the term ‘warp speed’ used in conjunction with something Star Wars related,” Christopher Brouillard wrote.

The LEGO Star Wars sets are available now and Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters.