Autographed Star Wars Items Auctioned Off For Northern California Fire Victims

A series of fires swept across Northern California in 2017 that killed dozens, injured hundreds and caused over $13 billion worth of destruction. Lucasfilm has long been a facet of Northern California, with many of its employees living in the affected areas and its headquarters being found in San Francisco. The studio has offered up two autographed, screen-used First Order Stormtrooper helmets and a porg maquette for auction, with the proceeds going to Tipping Point’s Emergency Fire Relief Fund.

Both of the helmets was used in The Force Awakens, which the site describes, “Feel the Force flow through this iconic prop from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Includes one full-size First Order stormtrooper helmet with autographs from two of the franchise’s creative geniuses [director J.J. Abrams and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy].”

Another screen-used helmet was signed by Kennedy and The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson.

Possibly the more unique item up for auction is a maquette of a porg, a creature which debuted in The Last Jedi and instantly became a fan-favorite animal in the series.

“This limited-edition porg maquette is one of five ever made and features the autographs of director/writer Rian Johnson, producer Kathleen Kennedy and creature designer Neal Scanlan,” the site describes. “With detailed etching and colors, the statuette showcases the doe-eyed creature that populated the sacred Jedi island of Ahch-To. This particular porg was used as a film prop to line up shots in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and was used on several locations overseas and in-studio throughout the filmmaking process.”

It has previously been revealed that Johnson, Kennedy and producer Ram Bergman all took home porgs, which would place the owner of the item in exclusive company. Johnson’s might be the most unique, however, as the creature design team gifted the filmmaker with a fully functioning maquette that can be manipulated with a series of controls.

All three auctions started at $1,000 with all three either approaching or having crossed over the $5,000-mark. With the auctions ending on March 2, you can expect those prices to get even steeper, but all for a good cause.

You can head to IfOnly’s website to learn more about the auctions.

The Last Jedi is in theaters now.

