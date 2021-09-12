The Mandalorian Big Winner At This Year’s Emmy Awards

















Principal photography on the third season of The Mandalorian will be underway any day now, and the show’s second season is already cleaning up at this year’s Emmy Awards. Ahead of the Primetime Emmys ceremony on September 19th, the Creative Arts portion of television’s top awards gala took place Saturday night. Focusing on those behind the camera, the Lucasfilm show ended up winning three awards at the crew-oriented event.

The first win of the night came for Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup while wins two and three came in Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour) and Outstanding Sound Mixing For a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour).

It ended up being a rather large night for Disney+ as WandaVision also walked away with two Emmys — one in production design and another for Oustanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes.

As of now, The Mandalorian Season 3 is expected to hit Disney+ in the latter part of 2022. Even then, Mandalorian stuntman Brendan Wayne says the next batch of episodes will be closer to those in the first season than the second batch of episodes that aired in 2020.

“I think we’ve introduced the world in which Mando exists now. Not that there aren’t going to be new things, I’m sure… I think there will be a lot less introductions, and a lot more going back towards the first season of delving deeper into the character and things like that I think,” Wayne shared on a recent episode of the Star Wars Sessions podcast.

He added, “Have I read one script? No. Have I heard some things? Sure. So I’m guessing. But I can tell you this. If anyone’s going to be able to continue telling a story, it’s Jon [Favreau]. And raising the stakes? It’s Jon.”

The Book of Boba Fett is expected to hit Disney+ Christmas 2021. The Mandalorian Season Three has yet to set a release date. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

