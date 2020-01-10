Mandy Moore Shares Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fan Art That Puts Her in the Titular Role

The first season of Disney+’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian came to an end last month, and fans of the show are eager for the second season, which won’t premiere until the fall. Since the season finale dropped, some of the show’s cast have been sharing fan art of their characters. Now, someone with a similar name to Mando is getting their own Mandalorian treatment. Mandy Moore, the singer/actor currently starring on NBC’s This Is Us, was inserted into a “Mandymoorian” image, and she didn’t hesitate to share the hilarious photo on social media.

“Here for it. What do you say, @themandalorian? It is time for a spinoff? #ThisIsTheWayToTheMandalorian #ThisIsUs #TheMandalorian,” Moore wrote.

As you can see, @AsFanByDesign combined the This Is Us logo with the Mandalorian catchphrase, “This is the way.”

Many people commented on Moore’s post:

“I love this so much…,” @Elizbethperkins wrote.

“We don’t approve of this😉,” @ThisIsUsWriters joked.

“I would happily watch it,” @Mikey_Co84 added.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian follows Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, who travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. The cast also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Emily Swallow, Werner Herzog, Ming-Na Wen, and Taika Waititi as the voice of IG-11.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is expected to have a season two on Disney+. In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

The next episode of This Is Us airs January 14th at 9 p.m. EST, and the entire first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

