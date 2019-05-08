Mark Hamill Makes the Perfect Star Wars Joke About the Royal Baby Name

Mark Hamill is at it again! The Star Wars actor is always being hilarious on social media, and his most recent post about the royal baby is no exception. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their newborn son on Monday, and it was finally revealed earlier today that his name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Hamill shared a photo of him with Prince William and Prince Harry on the set of Star Wars: The Last Jedi (the royals filmed cameos that were ultimately cut from the film), and included a hilarious caption.

Here’s me with William & Harry pitching the idea of naming any future royal baby after their favorite #StarWars actor. Happy they chose Archie HARRISON Mountbatten-Windsor, but regret not being more specific. Should have pitched favorite #StarWars actor WHO PLAYED LUKE.🙄 pic.twitter.com/NFEy2YFIOC — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 8, 2019

“Here’s me with William & Harry pitching the idea of naming any future royal baby after their favorite #StarWars actor. Happy they chose Archie HARRISON Mountbatten-Windsor, but regret not being more specific. Should have pitched favorite #StarWars actor WHO PLAYED LUKE,” Hamill joked.

Many fans commented on the post, joining in on the joke.

“It’ll be a real kick in the shin if they name their dog Indiana,” @kujmous replied.

“This is a quality tweet,” @cmclymer added.

“I don’t know, Chewie Mountbatten-Windsor would have had a nice ring to it too,” @MJMac41831231 joked.

“Archie Joker Mountbattern-Windsor,” @Krish_NCC1701 suggested.

While Hamill may not have gotten in on the royal baby name, another pop culture icon did. The folks behind Archie Comics sent out a hilarious tweet once they learned the news.

i’m baby — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) May 8, 2019

You can catch Hamill next in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans can still expect to see his return in the upcoming film. While Hamill’s role in the films hasn’t been announced, many believe he will return as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan did in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.

