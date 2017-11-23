Star Wars: Mark Hamill Posts Touching Thanksgiving Tribute to Carrie Fisher

As the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi approaches, franchise icon Mark Hamill continues to his one-man vigil to his late friend and co-star, Carrie Fisher, with the latest being this bit of Thanksgiving-inspired remembrance:

Hamill also made sure to commemorate Carrie Fisher’s birthday in late October, and recently revealed that the wound of the loss is still so fresh from him that he copes with it by still thinking and referring to Fisher in the present tense. The Luke Skywalker actor isn’t drowning himself in a warm bath of nostalgia, however, instead remaining quite candid about his relationship with Fisher when recently speaking to Men’s Journal:

“We had our ups and downs. She was almost like a real sibling because I loved her deeply, but she could be so exasperating. When she went into cardiac arrest, it never occurred to me that she wouldn’t bounce back. I just thought, ‘Well, she’s got her next book written.’ She’ll call it A Piece of My Heart or something acerbic and witty.”

There’s no doubt that Star Wars: The Last Jedi is going to be bittersweet viewing for fans all over the world, as see the last of Princess Leia’s time on the big screen. It will no doubt be even heavier for the cast and crew, who now carry the heavy legacy of being Fisher’s last team of co-workers, in what is hopefully one of her best Episodes of the Star Wars saga, ever.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15th. And we’ll all be watching (and weeping for) Carrie Fisher, when it does.