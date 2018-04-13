The New ‘Star Wars’ Black Series Figure Lineup Master List

Fans of Hasbro’s The Black Series figure line have a lot to be excited about today. Numerous figures have been released as part of a massive wave of merch supporting Solo: A Star Wars Story, and we’ve collected them here for your convenience. Below you’ll find links to both individual releases and figure sets:

• Star Wars The Black Series Han Solo 6-Inch Action Figure

• Star Wars Black Series Range Trooper 6-Inch Action Figure

• Star Wars The Black Series Lando 6-Inch Action Figure

• Star Wars The Black Series Qi’ra 6-Inch Action Figure

• Star Wars The Black Series 4-LOM 6-Inch Action Figure

• Star Wars The Black Series Grand Moff Tarkin 6-Inch Action Figure

• Star Wars The Black Series 6-Inch Dewback and Sandtrooper Action Figure

• Star Wars The Black Series 6-Inch Swoop Bike Vehicle with Enfys Nest Action Figure

• Star Wars The Black Series Jawa 6-Inch Action Figure

• Star Wars The Black Series Death Squad Commander 6-Inch Action Figure

• Star Wars The Black Series Centerpiece Kylo Ren Statue

• Star Wars The Black Series Darth Vader Premium Electronic Helmet

A Target exclusive Chewbacca figure is also part of this wave, but wasn’t available to purchase online at the time this post was written.

If you’re a collector, you can step up to the Star Wars The Black Series 6-Inch Action Figure Wave 16 Case, which includes the following:

• 2 X HAN SOLO

• 1 X LANDO CALRISSIAN

• 2 X IMPERIAL RANGE TROOPER

• 1 X GRAND MOFF TARKIN

• 1 X DEATH STAR SQUAD COMMANDER

• 1 X JAWA

The Star Wars The Black Series 6-Inch Action Figure Wave 17 Case includes:

• 1x Darth Vader

• 1x Rey (Island Journey)

• 1x DJ (Canto Bight)

• 1x Han Solo (Brown Jacket)

• 1x Qi’ra

• 1x Range Trooper

• 1x Lando Calrissian

• 1x 4-LOM

On a related note, the highly anticipated return of the Star Wars Vintage Collection is in full swing. If you want to grab a set for yourself, you can do that right here for $109.99 with free shipping slated for May.

This is the first major Vintage Collection release since 2012, and collectors and long-time Star Wars fans have been hyped about the return of the line for a year (almost to the day) – so these sets are definitely going to sell out. We highly suggest jumping on it while you can. The set includes eight individually packaged figures:

• 2x Supreme Leader Snoke

• 1x Rey figure (Jakku) with quarterstaff, backpack, and alternate wrapped head

• 1x Kylo Ren figure with lightsaber and lightsaber hilt

• 2x First Order Stormtrooper figure with blaster rifle and blaster pistol

• 1x Jyn Erso figure with blaster rifle and blaster pistol

• 1x Hoth Rebel Soldier figure with blaster rifle and blaster pistol

