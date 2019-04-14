New ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Footage Features Return of Ahsoka and Bad Batch Clones

Fans at Star Wars Celebration got an exclusive early look at three action-packed scenes from the seventh season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which will be exclusive to the Disney+ streaming platform.

During the panel, executive producer Dave Filoni introduced one clip featuring Ahsoka Tano flying on a crumbling speeder bike as she tumbles down to the Coruscant underworld’s 1313 level.

A second clip showed the lethal and highly effective Bad Batch clones, also known as Clone Force 99. Working with Captain Rex, the group of troopers blasted their way through various Confederacy droids.

The last scene was an unfinished clip that made Ashley Eckstein, who voices Ahsoka, tear up. The moment showed Ahsoka and Anakin Skywalker reunited after she left the Jedi Order, walking past clone troopers who continue to salute her, even though they do not have to. Anakin told her it was a sign of respect. Then, Anakin introduced her to Captain Rex once again, and his squad of troopers all carried helmets now adorned with paint matching designs on Ahsoka’s skin.

Filoni also shared a trailer, which gave some more context to the third scene, showing its animation complete. The footage appears to be before the Siege of Mandalore, which will be the central event seen in the 12-episode Season 7. The trailer also showed Ahsoka fighting Darth Maul in an epic lightsaber fight. Filoni said the fight was animated using motion capture from Ray Park, the actor who played Darth Maul in The Phantom Menace.

Ahsoka was also shown using blue lightsabers, which is different from the green ones she previously used during The Clone Wars. She later switched to the colorless blades seen in Star Wars Rebels.

The new season of Clone Wars will run 12 episodes and will also introduce two new characters. During her adventures on the Coruscant underworld, Ahsoka will meet Trace and Rafa, two teenagers who will introduce her to a life she was sheltered from by growing up in the Jedi Temple.

Disney+, which will be the exclusive home of The Clone Wars, launches in December.

