Rian Johnson Comments on New Star Wars Trilogy

With a brand new entry in the Skywalker saga set to release in weeks, fans were blown away by the announcement that writer and director Rian Johnson is tackling a brand new Star Wars trilogy.

At a press event in Mexico for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Johnson spoke about his plans for the new trilogy and revealed where he’s at in the planning phase.

“We’re gonna have to see,” Johnson said. “I’m just in the very beginning of starting to come up with what the new trilogy is going to be.”

While Johnson is handling the middle part of a trilogy that was started and will end with J.J. Abramas, his new series of movies will be set in a different corner of the Star Wars galaxy, involving all new characters.

“What makes me so excited about it, is the idea of doing a new story on the big canvas of three movies in this world,” Johnson said. “There’s just so much potential and I can’t wait to jump into it.”

Disney announced Johnson will write and direct the first installment in this new trilogy, and he’s set to produce every film alongside longtime collaborator Ram Bergman who also worked on Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

“We had the time of our lives collaborating with Lucasfilm and Disney on The Last Jedi,” Johnson and Bergman said in a joint statement. “Star Wars is the greatest modern mythology and we feel very lucky to have contributed to it. We can’t wait to continue with this new series of films.”

Kathleen Kennedy lent her support for the two in Lucasfilm’s announcement, looking fondly on their time creating the latest Star Wars movie.

“We all loved working with Rian on The Last Jedi,” said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm. “He’s a creative force, and watching him craft The Last Jedi from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career. Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in theaters on December 15.