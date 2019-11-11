No One Speaks In New Star Wars: The Mandalorian TV Spot

We’re less than 24 hours from the official launch of Disney+ in the United States, and with it the premiere of the first ever episode of The Mandalorian, itself the first ever live-action Star Wars TV series. Ahead of the series’ debut on the streaming platform, a silent new TV spot eager to sell you on the exploits of its title character has made its way online. Featuring plenty of trademark Star Wars aliens, and an equal amount of western influence, you can check out the new TV spot for The Mandalorian in the player above.

As of now, the official Disney+ launch has been scheduled for 9 A.M. EST on Tuesday, November 12th. Disney and Lucasfilm have maintained an unheard of level of secrecy with the series, screening only select moments from the series and not even full episodes for the press before its premiere. The Mandalorian‘s first season will debut new episodes weekly on the Disney+ platform, with new episodes typically arriving every Friday on the service. This also means that after the first episode premieres tomorrow (Tuesday, November 12), the second episode debut just days later on Friday, November 15. Episodes will continue to drop every Friday for the rest of the year, except for episode 6 which will be released on Wednesday, December 18 (ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker). The season one finale for The Mandalorian will debut on Friday, December 27, with season two already officially in the works at Lucasfilm and Disney+.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Mandalorian‘s first season will feature episodes directed by Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi. The series stars Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Emily Swallow, Taika Waititi, Omid Abtahi, and Giancarlo Esposito. The official description for the series reads:

“After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

The Mandalorian won’t be the only Star Wars story we get this year though, with the ninth episode and the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, set to arrive in theaters Friday, December 20. Though the second season of The Mandalorian will seemingly debut in the interim, it’s already been revealed that the Star Wars franchise will be taking a break from theaters after the release of “Episode IX.” As the franchise hits the pause button on theatrical releases though, The Mandalorian will be joined by other Star Wars originals on Disney+ including an Obi-Wan Kenobi series and a Cassian Andor prequel series.