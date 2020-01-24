Star Wars Fans Don’t Know How to Feel About Obi-Wan Series Being Delayed

On Thursday night, the Star Wars fandom was given a long-awaited, but disheartening piece of news, with confirmation that Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series is currently on an indefinite delay. According to initial reporting, the delay is partially due to a desire to improve the series’ scripts, which apparently were not up to the standards of Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. While a production start date for the Obi-Wan series had never officially been confirmed, the series has remained a highly-anticipated part of Disney+‘s future catalogue, which makes this delay all the more heartbreaking.

In the time since the news first broke, Star Wars fans have taken to social media to voice a pretty wide array of opinions about the news. Some think that the delay will ultimately be worth it if the series is great, while others are upset about what the future could hold. Here’s a round-up of those feelings.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s Fair

i am very jealous of anyone who can be optimistic about that Obi-Wan news — frankie. (@melodigital) January 23, 2020

A+

Worth It

Same

If they cancel obi wan I- pic.twitter.com/qv191U3k0P — alondra. (@SadMandoBen) January 23, 2020

Welp

First Lizzie McGuire and now Obi Wan? Goodbye, Disney+! https://t.co/7rS4YCsI4Y — Kyle Häkkäräinen (@kylehakk) January 23, 2020

Please

Oh man, I really hope the Obi-Wan series still gets made. pic.twitter.com/Rc6ThjPBmV — Beardy Weirdy👽 (@BeardyWeirdy093) January 23, 2020

Good Point

The news that the #ObiWan series has been put on hold to possibly undergo rewrites is mostly actually a good thing. They absolutely need to nail that series and do things right. I’d rather get it late and the best it can be, than too soon and have it suck. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/xYxsDFvyEU — Neal Wertanen (@JediHobbit99) January 23, 2020

Mood