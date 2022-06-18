Obi-Wan Kenobi: Tala and NED-B Actors Pay Tribute to Their Characters After Episode 5

The fifth episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi was released this week and answered some longstanding questions. Warning: Obi-Wan Kenobi "Part V" spoilers ahead! Not only did fans learn the truth about Reva's (Moses Ingram) intentions, but we said goodbye to two characters who fans instantly fell in love with during the show's third episode. Tala (Indira Varma) was an Imperial officer who secretly worked with The Path to help Force-sensitive people escape the Empire's grasp. She was introduced alongside NED-B (Dustin Ceithamer), a lovable loader droid who was strong and silent. Sadly, Tala was shot by a stormtrooper in "Part V" along with her trusty droid. They died together, but not before Tala took out a thermal detonator and said the iconic line, "May the Force be with you," to Obi-Wan as she blew herself up along with the stormtroopers. In honor of their character's deaths, both Varma and Ceithamer took to Instagram this week to pay tribute to their time on Obi-Wan Kenobi.

"This is a big up post for my amazing 'pit crew' @hannytj12 @alipstickvogue @carosapina (makeup/hair&cozzy) who would dress in matching outfits to make me laugh. And even all wore black on my last day for that scene... Thank you for looking after me with such care. Plus my dear friend Ned-B so beautifully played by @that_dapper_d and also a bunch of us but not all of us. A truly love-filled job with generous souls always ready to have a laugh #obiwankenobi #Tala I miss you," Varma wrote. Vivien Lyra Blair, who plays little Leia on the series, commented on the post. "My mom and I cried so hard last night when we watched. 😢 thank you for being so much fun!" she wrote. "@vivienlyrablair ❤️❤️❤️ miss you! I'm not up to speed yet but you are FANTASTIC!❤️❤️❤️👏🏻👏🏼👏🏽👏🏾👏🏿" Varma replied. You can view the post below:

"So grateful for my time on the @obiwankenobi set. I learned so much. Forever grateful to be a part of the @starwars family. @demeet2k so glad you 'ruined' my photo! 🖤✨😂" Ceithamer wrote. You can view the post below:

The finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi drops on Wednesday, and director Deborah Chow recently explained why there probably won't be another season.

"You know, we always did conceive of this as a limited series," Chow explained to RadioTimes.com. "So it's not an adventure-of-the-week sort of story. It's one big story with a beginning, middle, and end. So I think this story was very much conceived to be its own standalone."

