Baby Yoda on Board Car Window Decals Have Officially Arrived

Fans of the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian have a lot of merch look forward to, but they’ll have to be patient. Baby Yoda (aka The Child) Funko Pops, action figures, and plush are on the way, but they won’t be on doorsteps until April and May of 2020. However, if you were waiting for the inevitable release of Baby Yoda on board window decals, the time is now.

There are many unofficial stickers out there, but Fanwraps has unveiled two official designs that are slated to ship in January. Pre-orders are live right here for a realistic Baby Yoda pod graphic that measures 17 1/4-inches x 13 1/4-inches for $19.99. An adorable cartoon version of the classic baby on board decal is available to pre-order here for $6.99.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, Hasbro dropped a ton of Baby Yoda toys from the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian last week including a Black Series figure, a electronic plush with squeezable sounds, and some SUPER adorable mini figures. Pre-orders are available here at Walmart , here at Best Buy , and here on Amazon with free shipping (inside the Amazon link you’ll also find Baby Yoda Funko Pops and a plush toy from Mattel). Details on each of the new Hasbro items are available in the Entertainment Earth pre-order links below.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Disney has also launched a gift subscription option for the holidays.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.